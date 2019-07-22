A naval mission to locate and recover a French submarine that was lost without trace in 1968 has located the stricken vessel, France's Defence Minister Florence Parly announced on Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :A naval mission to locate and recover a French submarine that was lost without trace in 1968 has located the stricken vessel, France's Defence Minister Florence Parly announced on Monday.

"It's a success, a relief and a technical feat," Parly wrote on Twitter as she announced the discovery of the Minerve submarine which was lost near the French port of Toulon off France's south coast with 52 sailors on board.