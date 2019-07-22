UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Submarine Lost In 1968 Located In Mediterranean: France's Defence Minister Florence Parly

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 02:32 PM

French submarine lost in 1968 located in Mediterranean: France's Defence Minister Florence Parly

A naval mission to locate and recover a French submarine that was lost without trace in 1968 has located the stricken vessel, France's Defence Minister Florence Parly announced on Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :A naval mission to locate and recover a French submarine that was lost without trace in 1968 has located the stricken vessel, France's Defence Minister Florence Parly announced on Monday.

"It's a success, a relief and a technical feat," Parly wrote on Twitter as she announced the discovery of the Minerve submarine which was lost near the French port of Toulon off France's south coast with 52 sailors on board.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Twitter France Toulon Florence

Recent Stories

BISE AJK announces Matric, class 10th result

6 minutes ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi wants Mohsin Abbas to be made a h ..

19 minutes ago

Turkey Can Cooperate With Any Country Despite Bein ..

3 minutes ago

Asian markets sink as traders consider Fed rate cu ..

20 minutes ago

UN nuclear watchdog's chief dies at age of 72

3 minutes ago

Russia, China to Hold Talks on Signing Defense Coo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.