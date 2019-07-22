French submarine lost in 1968 located in Mediterranean

(@FahadShabbir)

Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :A French submarine that went missing in the western Mediterranean in 1968 has been located during a search mission, officials said Monday, ending a 51-year wait for families of the deceased who continue to seek answers to the naval disaster.

"It's a success, a relief and a technical feat," Defence Minister Florence Parly wrote on Twitter, after the wreck was discovered 45 kilometres (30 miles) off the southern French port of Toulon.

"I am thinking of the families who have waited for this moment for so long," she said.

The diesel and electric-powered Minerve submarine was lost off France's southern coast with 52 sailors on board on January 17, 1968.

At the start of the year, Parly announced a new search mission involving naval vessels and marine experts following fresh demands from families for an effort to find the final location of their loved ones.

"It's a relief, hugely emotional," the son of the Minerve's captain, Herve Fauve, told AFP after years of calling for the search mission.

"These 52 sailors had been abandoned in some ways." Tides and currents in the western Mediterranean were modelled by the French team, as well as seismic data from the time that indicated the likely implosion of the vessel as it dropped to the seabed.

The discovery was ultimately made on Sunday by a boat belonging to private US company Ocean Infinity, which found the Minerve at a depth of 2,370 metres (7,800 feet), a senior French naval officer told AFP.

The search vessel -- the Seabed Constructor, which is equipped with underwater drones with powerful cameras -- arrived on the scene last Tuesday, the officer said on condition of anonymity.

The Seabed Constructor was also successful in locating Argentina's lost San Juan submarine in November 2018 which had disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean a year earlier.