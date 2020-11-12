A French court has indicted a 65-year old former senior official of the national Higher Council of Magistrates (CSM) for four claims of sexual abuse in the Paris subway, Le Parisien newspaper A French court has indicted a 65-year old former senior official of the national Higher Council of Magistrates (CSM) for four claims of sexual abuse in the Paris subway, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Wednesdayreported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) A French court has indicted a 65-year old former senior official of the national Higher Council of Magistrates (CSM) for four claims of sexual abuse in the Paris subway, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, the conviction of a man, named Jean Cabannes, was carried out in May based on claims of four women who accused him of sexual assault.

The incidents occurred between 2018-2020 in the same area of the French capital, and with Cabannes using the same behavioral patterns each time. However, he has denied all accusations.

Reportedly, Cabannes, who also bears the titles of officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honor and officer of the National Order of Merit, resigned from his post in the CSM in June. The indicted individual is currently under judicial control.