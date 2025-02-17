(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rennes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A French surgeon accused of raping and assaulting hundreds of his patients is due to go on trial later in February just two months after Dominique Pelicot was jailed for drugging his then wife so that dozens of strangers could rape her.

If convicted, former surgeon Joel Le Scouarnec will join Pelicot in being regarded as one of France's worst sex offenders.

AFP looks at similarities and differences in the two cases.

- Four months -

The trial of the 74-year-old retired surgeon is set to begin in the northwestern city of Vannes on February 24 and will last until June.

The trial of 72-year-old Pelicot and 50 co-defendants also lasted for four months -- from September 2 to December 20, 2024 -- after which he was jailed for 20 years.

Le Scouarnec was convicted in 2020 of abusing four children and he is already in prison.

- Unconscious -

At the heart of both cases is abuse of unconscious victims.

Pelicot drugged his then wife Gisele Pelicot by crushing sleeping pills into her food and drink.

In the case of the surgeon, the victims were "subjected to sedation by anaesthesia", said Cecile de Oliveira, a lawyer representing some of the victims.

- 'Totally unique'-

Francesca Satta, another lawyer representing some of the victims, said the two cases were difficult to compare, calling them "totally unique".

"On the one hand, you have an adult who was drugged and effectively trapped by her husband," she said.

"Here we are in a hospital environment, with children who were abused" while they were under general anaesthesia or after they woke up, she added.

- Videos and notebooks -

Both Pelicot and Le Scouarnec meticulously documented their assaults, helping investigators uncover the truth.

Pelicot filmed much of the abuse against his wife and stored videos on a hard drive in a folder labelled "abuse". Le Scouarnec used notebooks to record his assaults against child victims.

"From afar there are common points, particularly regarding the administration of evidence," said Thibaut Kurzawa, one of the surgeon's lawyers, referring to the videos and notes.

- 'Reversal' -

While there are similarities between the cases, there are also key differences.

In the Pelicot case there was one victim and about 50 defendants, lawyer de Oliveira pointed out.

"Here, there's a reversal -- only one defendant and (around) 300 victims," she said.

As a result of the mass rape case, Gisele Pelicot has become a feminist icon for refusing to be ashamed.

- Media coverage -

Details of the Pelicot case horrified audiences in France and abroad, and the trial of the retired surgeon is also likely to gain global attention.

More than 260 journalists from over 60 media outlets have been accredited to cover the proceedings.

Satta said she had already been contacted by reporters from outside France and believed Le Scouarnec's case could have "an even greater impact".

"Le Scouarnec is the first paedophile internationally to have committed crimes against so many victims," said Satta.

