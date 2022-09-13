French-Swiss Film Director Godard Dies Aged 91 - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) French-Swiss film director Jean-Luc Godard has died at the age of 91, French newspaper Liberation reported on Tuesday, citing his family.

The circumstances around Godard's death are still unknown, according to the report.

Godard was a pioneer of the 1960s French New Wave film movement and gained international recognition for his drama film Breathless featuring Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jean Seberg.