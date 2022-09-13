UrduPoint.com

French-Swiss Film Director Godard Dies Voluntarily By Assisted Suicide - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 09:33 PM

French-Swiss film director Jean-Luc Godard passed away on Tuesday at the age of 91 after voluntarily deciding to end his life through assisted suicide, Liberation newspaper reported, citing Godard's family

"He was not sick, he was just tired. And that is why he made a decision to put it to an end. It was his decision and it was important for him that it became known," a relative of the film director was quoted by Liberation as saying.

In Switzerland, where the film director lived, assisted suicide is legal.

According to Godard's wife Anne-Marie Mieville, Godard died peacefully, surrounded by his family in the small Swiss municipality of Rolle.

French President Emmanuel Macron praised Godard and his role in the history of French cinema, saying that with his death the country has lost its "national treasure" and the "vision of genius.

The legendary film director was a key figure in the Nouvelle Vague, a revolutionary movement in the French cinema of the 1950s and 1960s, and his works had a great impact on further development of the film-making industry across the globe. Godard started his career in cinema with gangster romance "Breathless", shooting on the streets of Paris with a hand-held camera, using a shopping trolley for panning shots and writing the film's script right on eve of shooting.

"The Little Soldier" (1960), "A Woman Is a Woman" (1962), "Contempt" (1963), featuring Brigitte Bardot, and "Pierrot le Fou" (1965) are among other Godard's famous films. He is the recipient of numerous awards, including an honorary academy Award in 2010 for lifetime achievement.

