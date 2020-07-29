UrduPoint.com
French Symbol Of Fight Against Domestic Violence Jacqueline Sauvage Dies At Age 72

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Jacqueline Sauvage, who had been convicted for 10 years in prison for the murder of her violent husband and then pardoned by France's ex-President Francois Hollande, has died at the age of 72, the French La Republique du Centre local newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The controversial criminal case of Jacqueline Sauvage revolves around her killing her husband, Norbert Marot, who had been physically abusing her for 47 years of marriage, in September 2012. Sauvage's story has shaken society, which then pushed for her release from the prison and a full presidential pardon on the case in December 2016.

"According to our information, Jacqueline Sauvage died on July 23 at her home in la Selle-sur-le-Bied," the media outlet said.

Jacqueline Sauvage died at the age of 72.

The Sauvage case attracted major support from the public, in particular, French feminist associations, which revealed details of the woman's story and identified her and her children as victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

Due to the intense media coverage of her story, Francois Hollande initially granted Jacqueline Sauvage a partial pardon, which reduced her jail time to two years and nine months. The full pardon of 2016 dropped all charges against Sauvage, but raised many criticisms, particularly among the judges and lawyers, who considered such decision to be undermining the independence of the judiciary.

