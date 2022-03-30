French Taxi Drivers Protest Over Rising Fuel Prices - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 11:25 PM

French taxi drivers have been protesting across the country demanding the government take emergency measures to address the rising fuel prices, French media reported on Wednesday

In Paris, several hundred taxi drivers from the Ile-de-France region and adjacent departments gathered outside of the French Ministry of Economy and Finance at the behest of the National Taxi Federation (FNDT) and the LUT union of taxi tenants, according to the AFP.

The protesters demanded a number of support measures, including bringing back the value-added tax on fuel from the current 10% to the previous 5.

5%, a floating tax rate on domestic consumption of energy, and assistance in switching to electric cars.

Similar protests have also taken place in Nantes and Bordeaux.

According to the country's ecology ministry, the fuel prices increased on average 14% last week. The price has reached 2.11 Euros per liter ($8.9 per gallon) for diesel fuel, and 1.96 euros per liter for the SP95 gasoline.

