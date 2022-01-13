French Teachers Gather in Paris to Protest Sanitary Rules in Schools

A large-scale demonstration of teachers is taking place in Paris to protest constantly changing sanitary protocol in schools, and to demand the creation of safe conditions in educational institutions, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) A large-scale demonstration of teachers is taking place in Paris to protest constantly changing sanitary protocol in schools, and to demand the creation of safe conditions in educational institutions, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Major French teachers' unions have called on their members to take part in the country-wide action on Thursday, which was declared a day of national strike for teachers. The French media report, citing the country's education ministry, that over 30% of teachers are participating in the strike. At the same time, 62% of middle and high school teaching staff did not come to work, the unions said.

The SNUIPP-FSU trade union expected that 75% of teachers would take part in the "historic" strike. French teachers are dissatisfied with working conditions, which they say are getting worse "from the mess created by the various sanitary protocols, as well as from the contempt and constant lies of the education minister," the union said in a statement.

On January 3, France introduced a new sanitary protocol for schools, according to which students who have been in contact with a COVID-19 case must take three rapid tests to return to school. The protocol has changed several times over a short period of time and, according to the statement, only serves to disrupt the teaching process while failing to protect teachers and students.

Unions are calling on the government to create a safer environment in schools amid the rapid spread of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, pointing to the need to close classrooms if a positive case is detected. In addition, they call for providing school staff with FFP2 masks and testing kits.

The demonstration marched to the Senate, which on Thursday passed a bill on vaccine passes. Protesters were carrying banners and posters demanding sanitary restrictions be toughened, and to protect school staff and students. Some demanded the resignation of Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer.