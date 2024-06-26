Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A consortium led by the top shareholder of troubled French tech giant Atos, an IT partner for the Paris Olympics and French military, has withdrawn a rescue offer for the group, the companies said on Wednesday.

Atos, which runs supercomputers for France's nuclear deterrent amd is also an IT provider for the Euro 2024 football tournament, is buried under almost five billion Euros ($5 billion) of debt.

The company's board earlier this month had chosen a financial restructuring proposal made by the consortium led by digital consultancy Onepoint over one offered by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.

Onepoint, headed by French businessman David Layani, said in a statement that "the conditions were not met to conclude an agreement paving the way for a lasting solution for financial restructuring and implementation" of its plan.

Atos said Kretinsky's EPEI had sent a letter "reiterating its interest to participate in its financial restructuring".