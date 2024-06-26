Open Menu

French Tech Giant Atos's Top Shareholder Drops Rescue Offer

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A consortium led by the top shareholder of troubled French tech giant Atos, an IT partner for the Paris Olympics and French military, has withdrawn a rescue offer for the group, the companies said on Wednesday.

Atos, which runs supercomputers for France's nuclear deterrent and is also an IT provider for the Euro 2024 football tournament, is buried under almost five billion Euros ($5 billion) of debt.

The company's board earlier this month had chosen a financial restructuring proposal made by the consortium led by digital consultancy Onepoint over one offered by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.

Onepoint, headed by French businessman David Layani, said in a statement that "the conditions were not met to conclude an agreement paving the way for a lasting solution for financial restructuring and implementation" of its plan.

But in its statement on Wednesday, Atos said Kretinsky's EPEI was interested in re-starting negotiations.

It published a letter dated June 25 from EPEI addressed to Atos chairman Jean-Pierre Mustier that said EPEI wanted to negotiate "on an exclusive basis" and announce an agreement in principle as soon as possible.

