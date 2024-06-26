Open Menu

French Tech Giant Atos's Top Shareholder Drops Rescue Offer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A consortium led by the top shareholder of troubled French tech giant Atos, an IT partner for the Paris Olympics and French military, has withdrawn a rescue offer for the group, the companies said on Wednesday.

Atos, which runs supercomputers for France's nuclear deterrent and is also an IT provider for the Euro 2024 football tournament, is buried under almost five billion Euros ($5 billion) of debt.

The company's board earlier this month had chosen a financial restructuring proposal made by the consortium led by digital consultancy Onepoint over one offered by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.

