French Teen Hospitalized With Multiple Stabbing Injuries Near School in West - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A 16-year-old boy was stabbed several times near a school in the southern French city of Angers, Maine-et-Loire region, media in France reported on Friday.

The BFMTV broadcaster said that the incident had unfolded around 11:30 a.m. local time (10:30 GMT) and the boy had been urgently hospitalized.

According to the report, three individuals, supposedly linked to the incident, are currently at large.