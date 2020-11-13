UrduPoint.com
French Teen Hospitalized With Multiple Stabbing Injuries Near School In West - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

French Teen Hospitalized With Multiple Stabbing Injuries Near School in West - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A 16-year-old boy was stabbed several times near a school in the southern French city of Angers, Maine-et-Loire region, media in France reported on Friday.

The BFMTV broadcaster said that the incident had unfolded around 11:30 a.m. local time (10:30 GMT) and the boy had been urgently hospitalized.

According to the report, three individuals, supposedly linked to the incident, are currently at large.

