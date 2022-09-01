French Telecom Operators May Face Blackouts in Winter Due to Lack of Electricity - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

French telecommunications operators may face power cuts in the winter in the event of power cuts in the country, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) French telecommunications operators may face power cuts in the winter in the event of power cuts in the country, media reported.

"Without electricity, mobile relays no longer work, but 95% of emergency communications pass through these networks," Liza Bellulo, general secretary of Bouygues Telecom and president of the French Federation of Telecommunications Operators (FFTelecoms) was quoted by Le Figaro as saying.

According to the newspaper, FFTelecoms warns the authorities of a "disastrous scenario," saying that power cuts may lead to dramatic consequences for French fixed and mobile networks and, thus, everyone in the country who uses them.

It is also expected that operators will present proposals to the government on ways to decrease electricity use in the country.

For months, the EU countries have been discussing measures to curb their power consumption amid the energy crisis in Europe. On Tuesday, Gazprom suspended gas supplies to France's Engie due to non-payment for July gas deliveries in full.