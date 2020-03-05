French TGV derails on Strasbourg-Paris line, driver hurt

A high-speed TGV train locomotive derailed early Thursday while travelling from the eastern city of Strasbourg to Paris, injuring the driver, the national rail operator SNCF said

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :A high-speed TGV train locomotive derailed early Thursday while travelling from the eastern city of Strasbourg to Paris, injuring the driver, the national rail operator SNCF said.

"The TGV locomotive went off the tracks near Ingenheim," around 30 kilometres (20 miles) northwest of Strasbourg, an SNCF spokeswoman said. She did not indicate if others on the train were hurt.