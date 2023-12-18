Open Menu

French Top Diplomat Calls For 'immediate And Durable' Gaza Truce

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 09:50 AM

French top diplomat calls for 'immediate and durable' Gaza truce

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Sunday pressed for an "immediate and durable" truce in the Gaza war, saying "too many civilians are being killed" in the Palestinian territory.

Israel has come under growing international pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza, where its war against Hamas has killed at least 18,800 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory's Hamas government.

