French Total Withdraws From API Trade Association Over Climate Policy Disputes

Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:54 PM

French oil and gas giant Total announced on Friday that it had suspended its membership in the American Petroleum Institute (API) trade association over disputes regarding climate policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) French oil and gas giant Total announced on Friday that it had suspended its membership in the American Petroleum Institute (API) trade association over disputes regarding climate policy.

"Following a detailed analysis of the climate positions of the American Petroleum Institute (API), Total announces its decision not to renew its membership for 2021," the French company said in a press release.

Total explained that though its position on climate policy partially corresponds with that of the API, there are still differences between the sides on a number of issues.

"Moreover, API gave its support during the recent elections [of the US president] to candidates who argued against the United States' participation in the Paris Agreement," the press release added.

API, set up in 1919 as a standards-setting organization, represents all segments of the United States' oil and natural gas industry. The institute's activities have significantly expanded in recent years and is now an international organization. API members include Chevron, Chesapeake Energy, ConocoPhillips, Equinor, and ExxonMobil.

