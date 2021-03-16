(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) People in France more than in Germany believe their government could have handled the pandemic better, an IFOP poll for French job-hunting service Aladom and newspaper Le Parisien showed on Tuesday.

The survey found that 69 percent of French respondents assessed negatively their state's strategy of tackling COVID-19, comparing to 43 percent of respondents in Germany.

Asked to compare the COVID-19 crisis management in their country with the other country, 44 percent of the French said that President Emmanuel Macron's cabinet did "less well" than German Chancellor Angela Merkel's, 28 percent thought that France and Germany did somewhat the same, and 28 percent said France did better than Germany.

The poll also found that the mental state of people in France was worse than in Germany, with 47 percent of French respondents claiming to have mental well-being issues due to COVID-19 and related restrictions.

This included such issues as anxiety, depression and sleep disorders. In comparison, only 17 percent of German respondents said the same.

Since last March, France underwent two national lockdowns and periods of countrywide restrictions such as social distancing, business closures, and public assembly limitations. A countrywide curfew has been in place since December, and, most recently, several French regions locked down again locally due to a surge in cases.

Germany used by and large the same approach fighting the pandemic, imposing lockdowns, curfews, business closures and social distancing rules. However, Berlin strived to keep the closure of its businesses as short as possible, and even though the nationwide lockdown is still ongoing ” set to expire on March 28 ” the government let nonessential stores and some other businesses reopen in areas where the infection rates are low.