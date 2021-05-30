UrduPoint.com
French Trade Minister Says Security In Europe Impossible Without Russia

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

French Trade Minister Says Security in Europe Impossible Without Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) No sustainable security can be ensured in Europe without Russia, France's Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Riester told Europe1.

"We cannot imagine the security of Europe without Russia. So we must speak frankly ...

We must redefine the conditions for dialogue with Russia to be even more demanding with them," Riester said in an interview.

The minister added that some diplomatic decisions that France makes have economic consequences and stressed that Paris must always think about it when working with big countries like Russia.

Having just returned from a G7 trade meeting, Riester also noted a favorable momentum for an improved climate for international trade and expressed the belief that France must be quick to seize this moment.

More Stories From World

