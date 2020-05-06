French Trade Union Vows to Resume Demonstrations Once COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Protests and demonstrations that were suspended in France due to the coronavirus pandemic will return to the streets once the ban is lifted, Simon Duteil, general secretary of the Solidaires trade union told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Over 100,000 union members of various professions and from different industries participated in many nationwide protests, including those against pension reforms and the yellow vest demonstrations held in France since November 2018.

"We believe that the demonstrations in France will resume in the usual format after the quarantine, even if the requirement for social distance would be temporarily introduced," Duteil said.

He noted that online protests would continue until it would be allowed to go out to the streets.

"As for the level of conflict and violence [at the demonstrations], we believe, it all depends on the measures that the country's authorities and the economic elite will take," Duteil said.

France, which has seen more than 25,000 coronavirus-related deaths and over 170,000 cases, is expected to start lifting restrictions on May 11 by reopening schools and pre-schools. It went into lockdown on March 17.