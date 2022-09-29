French Trade Unions Call Nationwide Strike Over Pension Reforms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Major French trade unions have called a nationwide strike for Thursday to protest controversial pension reforms that the government hopes will ease the strain on the budget.

CGT, FSU and Solidaires syndicates said they would oppose the plan to gradually raise the retirement age to 64 from 62 and demand wage indexation for civil servants to offset the rising costs of living.

President Emmanuel Macron unveiled his flagship pension reform during his first term two years ago but the scheme was met with nationwide protests, forcing his government to shelve it.

A Viavoice poll out Monday showed that almost half of the French were ready to demonstrate against the proposed overhaul of what Macron sees as an obsolete pension system.

The planned strike is expected to disrupt rail traffic across the country. National rail operator SNCF said four out of 10 trains will be canceled. Cancellations are also scheduled at Paris metro and suburban rail networks.