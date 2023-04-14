The French trade unions will not meet with government officials regarding the pension reform before May 1, major union General Confederation of Labor (CGT) said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The French trade unions will not meet with government officials regarding the pension reform before May 1, major union General Confederation of Labor (CGT) said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the French Constitutional Council approved raising the retirement age to 64 and rejected calls for a referendum on the issue.

President Emmanuel Macron plans to sign the law in the next few days, according to media reports.

"The trade unions took note that for three months the president of the republic did not consider it necessary to hold a meeting in order to find ways out of the crisis ... Therefore, they decided, being committed to high-quality social dialogue, not to agree to a meeting with government officials until May 1," CGT tweeted.

The meeting was reportedly scheduled to take place next week.