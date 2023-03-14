French Trade Unions to Protest Against Pension Reform Near Parliament Building on Thursday

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) French trade unions will gather near the National Assembly building in Paris on Thursday to protest against the pension reform project, Laurent Berger, the general secretary of the French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT), said.

"On Thursday, demonstrations will take place all across France. We will go to the building of the National Assembly (the lower chamber of the French parliament) on Thursday to express our protest, because on this day, voting (on the pension reform project) will be held," Berger said on RTL radio station.

On March 11, the Senate, the upper chamber of the French parliament, endorsed the pension reform project, put forward by the country's government, by a vote of 195-112.

On March 16, a final vote on the reform will be held in the National Assembly. If the lower chamber of the parliament supports the bill, the reform will become law.

The reform project envisages a gradual increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. It has caused a massive backlash in the French society. There have already been seven general strikes in France within the last two months, with over one million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes between the police and protesters took place.

