French Train Collector Attacked By Passenger Who Refused To Mask Up - Reports

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) A passenger on the train en route from Paris to Nice attacked the collector at the Avignon station after he asked him to put on a mask, France Bleu radio station said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old passenger refused to put on a medical mask, which are still mandatory in transport and other public spaces in France. The collector warned the man that he might be fined 135 euro ($160), after which the passenger hit the railway employee several times, the broadcaster stated.

The collector was admitted to hospital with minor injuries, while the passenger was detained.

The train arrived 40 minutes late because of the incident, and 2 next trains had corrections in schedule.

On July 12, France introduced a new set of COVID-19 restrictions, including health passes required when visiting bars, restaurants, cultural events, shows, performances, and festivals. The announcement triggered a wave of protests that have been sweeping through many cities across France since mid-July, leading to the arrest of 19 protesters.

