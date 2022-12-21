French train strike leaves many thousands stranded for Christmas

Holidaymakers in France were scrambling Wednesday for alternatives to their cancelled trains as a rail strike caused mayhem in the run-up to Christmas.

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Some 200,000 holidaymakers in France were scrambling Wednesday for alternatives to their cancelled trains as a rail strike caused mayhem in the run-up to Christmas.

National rail operator SNCF cut one third of scheduled trains for the Christmas weekend at a time when millions of French people traditionally travel for family gatherings.

The worst affected services were high-speed TGV lines, the mainstay of long-distance rail travel in France, SNCF said.

According to the SNCF website, half or more of scheduled trains were cancelled for the weekend on key itineraries such as Paris to Rennes, western France, or Paris to Bordeaux, in the southwest.

The rail operator promised re-bookings free of charge, including for more expensive seats, but most TGVs were already fully booked on Wednesday.

It also offered to pay out twice the original ticket price to people unable to rebook, but travellers queueing at railway stations said that was not much of a consolation for a ruined holiday.