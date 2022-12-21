UrduPoint.com

French Train Strike Leaves Many Thousands Stranded For Christmas

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 08:36 PM

French train strike leaves many thousands stranded for Christmas

Holidaymakers in France were scrambling Wednesday for alternatives to their cancelled trains as a rail strike caused mayhem in the run-up to Christmas.

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Some 200,000 holidaymakers in France were scrambling Wednesday for alternatives to their cancelled trains as a rail strike caused mayhem in the run-up to Christmas.

National rail operator SNCF cut one third of scheduled trains for the Christmas weekend at a time when millions of French people traditionally travel for family gatherings.

The worst affected services were high-speed TGV lines, the mainstay of long-distance rail travel in France, SNCF said.

According to the SNCF website, half or more of scheduled trains were cancelled for the weekend on key itineraries such as Paris to Rennes, western France, or Paris to Bordeaux, in the southwest.

The rail operator promised re-bookings free of charge, including for more expensive seats, but most TGVs were already fully booked on Wednesday.

It also offered to pay out twice the original ticket price to people unable to rebook, but travellers queueing at railway stations said that was not much of a consolation for a ruined holiday.

Related Topics

Christmas France Rennes Bordeaux Paris Price Family Million

Recent Stories

KPT distributes cash prizes among Commonwealth Gam ..

KPT distributes cash prizes among Commonwealth Games athletes

57 seconds ago
 Gambian government says has foiled coup attempt

Gambian government says has foiled coup attempt

59 seconds ago
 Curriculum being harmonized with international sta ..

Curriculum being harmonized with international standards: Dr Iqrar

1 minute ago
 UPDATE 2 - Russia to Improve Combat Readiness of N ..

UPDATE 2 - Russia to Improve Combat Readiness of Nuclear Triad as Main Sovereign ..

1 minute ago
 Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj: serial killer and c ..

Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj: serial killer and conman

7 minutes ago
 Nepal court orders release of serial killer Charle ..

Nepal court orders release of serial killer Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.