French Transport Company Sees Over $4.4Bln Losses Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Thu 04th June 2020 | 03:00 PM

French transport company SNCF has recorded over four billion euros ($4.4 Bln) of "major losses" in recent months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) French transport company SNCF has recorded over four billion Euros ($4.4 Bln) of "major losses" in recent months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Thursday.

"In total, it [the SNCF's losses] is a little over 4 billion euros," Djebbari told the Franceinfo broadcaster.

The consequences of the coronavirus crisis on the fall in the company's revenues follow pension reform strikes that continued throughout the beginning of 2020 in France, the minister added.

The pension reform protests began in December 2019 in response to controversial changes in the French pension system suggested by the country's president, Emmanuel Macron.

His Primary bid was to merge 42 existing retirement plans into one universal points-based system that would remove many early retirement privileges. The proposal caused a series of rolling transport protests and the longest strike in France's modern history.

Djebarri also said that the French government intended to "financially improve the SNCF group" by providing necessary support measures.

As of Thursday, France has confirmed nearly 189,000 COVID-19 infections, which is the world's ninth-highest total. The death toll stands at 29,024.

