French Transport Minister To Meet Russia's Industry Minister In Moscow On Friday - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) French Minister Delegate for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari will pay a visit to Moscow on Friday to meet Russia's Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Russian Railways chief Oleg Belozyorov, and attend Synertech (a joint venture of Airbus aerospace company and Russian Space Systems), the French embassy in Russia told Sputnik.

"I confirm that Minister Delegate for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari will pay a visit to Moscow today. He will meet Minister of Industry and Trade Manturov and Russian Railways President Belozyorov, in particular," the embassy's spokeswoman said.

Djebbari will also attend the office of Synertech and the Russian Railways' locomotive depot, and hold a meeting with French entrepreneurs, the spokeswoman added.

More Stories From World

