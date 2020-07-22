UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Trial Sought For Alleged Russian Bitcoin Criminal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:26 PM

French trial sought for alleged Russian bitcoin criminal

Paris prosecutors asked investigating judges on Wednesday to order a criminal trial for Alexander Vinnik, a Russian suspected of money laundering on the bitcoin exchange BTC-e, and who is also wanted by Washington and Moscow

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Paris prosecutors asked investigating judges on Wednesday to order a criminal trial for Alexander Vinnik, a Russian suspected of money laundering on the bitcoin exchange BTC-e, and who is also wanted by Washington and Moscow.

They have also sought an order for Vinnik's continued detention since his extradition in January from Greece, where he was arrested on an American warrant in 2017, the prosecutor's office told AFP.

Vinnik, 40, operated the BTC-e exchange until his arrest at the northern Greek tourist resort of Halkidiki, which set off a three-way extradition tussle between the United States, France and Russia.

A US indictment accused him of 21 charges ranging from identity theft and facilitating drug trafficking to money laundering.

French authorities, meanwhile, accuse him of defrauding more than 100 people in six cities between 2016 and 2018.

Vinnik has denied the charges and has sought an extradition to Russia, where he is wanted on lesser fraud charges involving just 9,500 Euros ($11,000).

BTC-e, founded in 2011, became one of the world's largest and most widely used digital Currency exchanges.

But according to the US indictment, BTC-e is also suspected of playing a major role in online extortion and other cyber-crimes.

French prosecutors are seeking a trial for Vinnik on charges of extortion, money laundering and criminal conspiracy.

They are also seeking to try him on charges of fraudulent access and retention of data in automated processing systems -- some of them put in place by the state -- and the false modification of such data.

The victims, according to prosecutors, are individuals, local authorities and companies.

France opened a probe in 2016 after victims of the ransomware Locky filed a complaint.

Investigators said they found evidence to link the software, which blocks and encrypts data and releases it only on payment of a ransom, to Vinnik.

Some 135 million euros are believed to be involved in France.

The US Treasury Department has already fined BTC-e $110 million for "wilfully violating" anti-money laundering laws.

Vinnik himself has been ordered to pay $12 million.

Related Topics

World Exchange Moscow Russia Washington France Bitcoin Paris United States Greece Turkish Lira Money January Criminals 2017 2016 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

13 minutes ago

Bilawal says untrained people are running Punjab

18 minutes ago

Dubai Trade, Global Supply Chain Academy to launch ..

29 minutes ago

PBIF calls to control tumbling exchange rate.: Mia ..

35 minutes ago

PM extends condolences on loss of lives due to COV ..

56 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific improves flexibility options for all ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.