French, UK, German Foreign Ministers to Meet in Berlin on Friday to Discuss Iranian Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Berlin to join the talks on the Iranian nuclear deal in the E3 format with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the French Foreign Ministry announced on Friday, adding that the meeting is expected to define the strategy for the coming months.

"The E3 ministerial meeting on the Iranian dossier will be an opportunity for an exchange on the European strategy for the coming months. In this context, Jean-Yves Le Drian will highlight our goal of preserving the 2015 Vienna nuclear agreement, which is essential in the overall non-proliferation architecture, and our shared will for Iran to meet its obligations in this regard," the statement from the ministry read.

The resolution adopted by the UN Security Council in 2015 provided for the lifting of sanctions against Tehran if the country met its obligations under the nuclear program. However, in 2018, the US withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Apart from talks on Iran, the ministers will discuss cooperation in healthcare over the COVID-19 crisis, in particular, lifting the border restrictions, including the external borders of the EU starting on July 1, provided the health situation is favorable.

Other topics on the upcoming meeting's agenda are the bilateral relations between the EU and China, the Libyan issue and the middle East process.