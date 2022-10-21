French Unionists Call Two More Days of Strikes to Push for Wage Hike

French trade union CGT has called for two more days of nationwide strikes and protests to be held within a month as pressure grows on the government to match wages with the soaring inflation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) French trade union CGT has called for two more days of nationwide strikes and protests to be held within a month as pressure grows on the government to match wages with the soaring inflation.

"On October 27 and November 10, let's mobilize enterprises and services all over France," the interprofessional workers' union said in a statement.

Some 300,000 refinery, nuclear and public transport workers walked off the job across France on Tuesday to demand pay and pension raises.

A weeks-long strike at TotalEnergies has caused fuel shortages in the country. CGT has rejected Total's offer of a 7% pay increase over 2023 saying the company should share its windfall profits from high energy prices that have been driving up the cost of living at home.