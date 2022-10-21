UrduPoint.com

French Unionists Call Two More Days Of Strikes To Push For Wage Hike

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022 | 09:05 PM

French Unionists Call Two More Days of Strikes to Push for Wage Hike

French trade union CGT has called for two more days of nationwide strikes and protests to be held within a month as pressure grows on the government to match wages with the soaring inflation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) French trade union CGT has called for two more days of nationwide strikes and protests to be held within a month as pressure grows on the government to match wages with the soaring inflation.

"On October 27 and November 10, let's mobilize enterprises and services all over France," the interprofessional workers' union said in a statement.

Some 300,000 refinery, nuclear and public transport workers walked off the job across France on Tuesday to demand pay and pension raises.

A weeks-long strike at TotalEnergies has caused fuel shortages in the country. CGT has rejected Total's offer of a 7% pay increase over 2023 saying the company should share its windfall profits from high energy prices that have been driving up the cost of living at home.

Related Topics

Nuclear France Company Job October November All From Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Western Ambassadors to Serbia Warn President Vucic ..

Western Ambassadors to Serbia Warn President Vucic Against Possible Escalation i ..

52 seconds ago
 US Air Force Confirms B-1 Bombers Deployed to Guam ..

US Air Force Confirms B-1 Bombers Deployed to Guam, Says Not Tied to Any Country ..

53 seconds ago
 Turkish graduates provides 120 tons of relief to f ..

Turkish graduates provides 120 tons of relief to flood victims in Pakistan

55 seconds ago
 Austin Initiated Call With Shoigu, Gave Leaders Ch ..

Austin Initiated Call With Shoigu, Gave Leaders Chance to Connect - Pentagon

56 seconds ago
 Governor stresses youth to groom capabilities for ..

Governor stresses youth to groom capabilities for bright future, development of ..

17 minutes ago
 PDMA completes 80 percent survey of flood affected ..

PDMA completes 80 percent survey of flood affected areas

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.