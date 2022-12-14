French Unions Announce New Strikes in January - Reports

The trade unions of the Autonomous Parisian Transportation Administration (RATP) plan new strikes for January to demand higher wages and better working conditions, a French TV channel reported on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The trade unions of the Autonomous Parisian Transportation Administration (RATP) plan new strikes for January to demand higher wages and better working conditions, a French tv channel reported on Wednesday.

French unions belonging to the RATP Group, the state-owned public transport operator, are calling for the continuation and intensification of the protest movement in January 2023 because their demands, including revaluation of wages and staff increases, were not heard, the BFMTV channel reported, citing the unions' joint communique.

Over the past three months, members of key French trade unions have periodically staged mass protests in Paris and hundreds of other locations across the country to push for higher salaries to keep pace with the soaring cost of living, demanding a 10% pay increase.

Last week, annual negotiations between the RATP management and employees took place, but the unions' representatives were dissatisfied with the outcome of the meeting with the new head of the company Jean Castex. The RATP management said it had already indexed employee salaries by 2.2% in July and promised to repeat this measure in January 2023.

The previous RATP strike took place on November 10, during which underground and ground transport services in Paris have been severely disrupted.