UrduPoint.com

French Unions Announce New Strikes In January - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 10:51 PM

French Unions Announce New Strikes in January - Reports

The trade unions of the Autonomous Parisian Transportation Administration (RATP) plan new strikes for January to demand higher wages and better working conditions, a French TV channel reported on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The trade unions of the Autonomous Parisian Transportation Administration (RATP) plan new strikes for January to demand higher wages and better working conditions, a French tv channel reported on Wednesday.

French unions belonging to the RATP Group, the state-owned public transport operator, are calling for the continuation and intensification of the protest movement in January 2023 because their demands, including revaluation of wages and staff increases, were not heard, the BFMTV channel reported, citing the unions' joint communique.

Over the past three months, members of key French trade unions have periodically staged mass protests in Paris and hundreds of other locations across the country to push for higher salaries to keep pace with the soaring cost of living, demanding a 10% pay increase.

Last week, annual negotiations between the RATP management and employees took place, but the unions' representatives were dissatisfied with the outcome of the meeting with the new head of the company Jean Castex. The RATP management said it had already indexed employee salaries by 2.2% in July and promised to repeat this measure in January 2023.

The previous RATP strike took place on November 10, during which underground and ground transport services in Paris have been severely disrupted.

Related Topics

Protest Company Paris January July November TV Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Government College University launches self-assess ..

Government College University launches self-assessment of postgraduate programs

46 seconds ago
 Canada Eyes Net-Zero Emissions From On-Road Transp ..

Canada Eyes Net-Zero Emissions From On-Road Transportation by 2050 - Ministry

48 seconds ago
 US Has No Expectation Fighting in Ukraine Will End ..

US Has No Expectation Fighting in Ukraine Will End During Winter Months - White ..

49 seconds ago
 Four dead, dozens rescued from capsized migrant bo ..

Four dead, dozens rescued from capsized migrant boat in Channel

4 minutes ago
 White House Confirms US Citizen Transferred as Par ..

White House Confirms US Citizen Transferred as Part of Russia-Ukraine Prisoner S ..

4 minutes ago
 Mirza Muhammad Afridi hosts dinner for visiting Li ..

Mirza Muhammad Afridi hosts dinner for visiting Libyan delegation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.