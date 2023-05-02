French Unions Call For Another Demonstration Against Pension Reform on June 6 - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) France's leading trade unions urged their members and country's citizens to join another nationwide demonstration against the pension reform on June 6, French media reported on Tuesday.

The decision was made at a meeting of all French trade unions on Tuesday, the BFMTV broadcaster reported. This will become the 14th nationwide protest action over the pension reform in the last four month.

The demonstration will take place two days before the consideration of the proposal to abolish the pension reform in the National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, submitted by the opposition faction LIOT.

On Monday, large nationwide May Day protest marches took place across France. During riots, the police used tear gas and water cannons, while the radical black bloc protesters threw stones and fired flares, Molotov cocktails, and improvised explosive devices, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 540 people had been detained all over the country.

The CGT trade union said around 2.3 million people joined the May Day demonstrations, with 550,000 people having taken to the streets of Paris. The Interior Ministry registered 700,000 protesters nationwide and 112,000 in the capital.

On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. The reform sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.