UrduPoint.com

French Unions Call For Another Demonstration Against Pension Reform On June 6 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

French Unions Call For Another Demonstration Against Pension Reform on June 6 - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) France's leading trade unions urged their members and country's citizens to join another nationwide demonstration against the pension reform on June 6, French media reported on Tuesday.

The decision was made at a meeting of all French trade unions on Tuesday, the BFMTV broadcaster reported. This will become the 14th nationwide protest action over the pension reform in the last four month.

The demonstration will take place two days before the consideration of the proposal to abolish the pension reform in the National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, submitted by the opposition faction LIOT.

On Monday, large nationwide May Day protest marches took place across France. During riots, the police used tear gas and water cannons, while the radical black bloc protesters threw stones and fired flares, Molotov cocktails, and improvised explosive devices, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 540 people had been detained all over the country.

The CGT trade union said around 2.3 million people joined the May Day demonstrations, with 550,000 people having taken to the streets of Paris. The Interior Ministry registered 700,000 protesters nationwide and 112,000 in the capital.

On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. The reform sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.

Related Topics

National Assembly Protest Riots Police Interior Ministry Water Interior Minister Parliament France Paris April May June Gas Media All From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children marks Worl ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children marks World Day for Safety and Health at ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan showcases rich tourism potential at Arabi ..

Pakistan showcases rich tourism potential at Arabian Travel Market

11 minutes ago
 Raids at Pervaiz Elahi’s house: LHC seeks compre ..

Raids at Pervaiz Elahi’s house: LHC seeks comprehensive report from ACE, Punja ..

22 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP review achievements, plans of ETCC

Ajman Ruler, CP review achievements, plans of ETCC

26 minutes ago
 Shahzaib Khan's century puts Pakistan U19 in comma ..

Shahzaib Khan's century puts Pakistan U19 in commanding position

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens all set for Zimbabwe challenge

Pakistan Shaheens all set for Zimbabwe challenge

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.