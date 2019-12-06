French unions call new strikes, protests over pension reforms on Tuesday

French unions on Friday called for a new day of mass protests and strikes next week over President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms, a day after some 800,000 people took to the streets across the country over the retirement overhaul

"Everybody in the street on Tuesday, December 10, for a new day... of strikes, actions and protests," Catherine Perret, a senior member of the CGT union, France's biggest public-sector union, told reporters after a meeting of four unions.