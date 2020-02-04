French-US critic George Steiner dies aged 90

George Steiner, the French-US literary critic and essayist, has died at the age of 90, his son David Steiner told The New York Times newspaper

Steiner, died in Cambridge, eastern England. He had spent decades as an extraordinary fellow at the University of Cambridge's Churchill College.

Born in 1929 in Paris to a Jewish family from Vienna, Steiner lectured in universities such as Princeton and New York, as well as Cambridge and Geneva.

"With the death of George Steiner, we have lost a major thinker. His immense literary scholarship brought joy to all those who read or heard his works," France's education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said.