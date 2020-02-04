UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French-US Critic George Steiner Dies Aged 90

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:23 PM

French-US critic George Steiner dies aged 90

George Steiner, the French-US literary critic and essayist, has died at the age of 90, his son David Steiner told The New York Times newspaper

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :George Steiner, the French-US literary critic and essayist, has died at the age of 90, his son David Steiner told The New York Times newspaper.

Steiner, died in Cambridge, eastern England. He had spent decades as an extraordinary fellow at the University of Cambridge's Churchill College.

Born in 1929 in Paris to a Jewish family from Vienna, Steiner lectured in universities such as Princeton and New York, as well as Cambridge and Geneva.

"With the death of George Steiner, we have lost a major thinker. His immense literary scholarship brought joy to all those who read or heard his works," France's education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said.

Related Topics

Education France Died Vienna Churchill Paris David George Geneva Cambridge New York Jew Family All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police use healing power of sports to spread ..

35 minutes ago

Zayed University includes &#039;Master of Islamic ..

41 minutes ago

Zayed University includes &#039;Master of Islamic ..

41 minutes ago

Over Rs 1.2 mln fine imposed on violators of plast ..

3 minutes ago

Abuse of women, children in Occupied Kashmir to be ..

3 minutes ago

'Hamilton' musical to be released in cinemas

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.