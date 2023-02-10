French, US Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukraine, Iran, Nagorno-Karabakh Over Phone

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held a phone conversation on Friday to discuss Ukraine, Iran and the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, the French Foreign Ministry said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held a phone conversation on Friday to discuss Ukraine, Iran and the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, the French Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides have reaffirmed their joint resolve to support Ukraine's defense for as long as necessary," the communique read.

The two senior officials also discussed Iran, focusing on its nuclear program and stating that Tehran must comply with its obligations to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

During the phone call, Colonna and Blinken exchanged views on the situation between Yerevan and Baku. They agreed that it is essential that traffic through the Lachin corridor, the only road across Azerbaijan that links Armenia to the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, be restored immediately. The top diplomats also expressed their willingness to facilitate further contacts between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev regarding Azerbaijan's blocking of the Lachin corridor.