UrduPoint.com

French Utility EDF Lowers Nuclear Power Production Forecast For 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

French Utility EDF Lowers Nuclear Power Production Forecast for 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) French multinational electric utility company Electricite de France (EDF) lowered its 2022 nuclear power production forecast as strikes at several nuclear power plants delay repairs of shutdown units.

"EDF updates its 2022 French nuclear output estimate to 275-285TWh, compared to the previous estimate of 280-300TWh," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the drop in production forecast is due to strikes at a number of nuclear power plants, which have led to longer repairs of reactors, as well as the extended shutdowns of four nuclear power units at Cattenom, Penly and Chooz nuclear power plants.

"The French nuclear output estimates for 2023 and 2024, respectively 300-330TWh and 315-345TWh, remain unchanged," the company added.

EDF has reportedly hired about 100 welding experts from US nuclear power company Westinghouse to repair nuclear power units with corrosion issues. At the moment, only 31 of France's 56 nuclear reactors are in operation.

Since October 6, industrial action across France has hit a number of nuclear power plants, causing delays in repair work at 19 reactors. The French electricity transmission system operator RTE said in mid-October that ongoing strikes at French nuclear power plants may lead to power outages this winter, which could be avoided only if energy consumption is reduced by 1%-5%, or by 15% in the case of an extremely cold winter.

Related Topics

Electricity Nuclear France Company Lead May October From

Recent Stories

Police take suspicious man into custody from outsi ..

Police take suspicious man into custody from outside SKH

34 minutes ago
 PM may visit Imran Khan: Interior Minister

PM may visit Imran Khan: Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Afghanistan by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia beat Afghanistan by four runs

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.