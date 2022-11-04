French Utility EDF Lowers Nuclear Power Production Forecast for 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) French multinational electric utility company Electricite de France (EDF) lowered its 2022 nuclear power production forecast as strikes at several nuclear power plants delay repairs of shutdown units.

"EDF updates its 2022 French nuclear output estimate to 275-285TWh, compared to the previous estimate of 280-300TWh," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the drop in production forecast is due to strikes at a number of nuclear power plants, which have led to longer repairs of reactors, as well as the extended shutdowns of four nuclear power units at Cattenom, Penly and Chooz nuclear power plants.

"The French nuclear output estimates for 2023 and 2024, respectively 300-330TWh and 315-345TWh, remain unchanged," the company added.

EDF has reportedly hired about 100 welding experts from US nuclear power company Westinghouse to repair nuclear power units with corrosion issues. At the moment, only 31 of France's 56 nuclear reactors are in operation.

Since October 6, industrial action across France has hit a number of nuclear power plants, causing delays in repair work at 19 reactors. The French electricity transmission system operator RTE said in mid-October that ongoing strikes at French nuclear power plants may lead to power outages this winter, which could be avoided only if energy consumption is reduced by 1%-5%, or by 15% in the case of an extremely cold winter.