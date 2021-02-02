French Vaccination Tsar Expects AstraZeneca Roll-Out to Begin in Mid-February

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) French vaccination coordinator Alain Fischeron on Tuesday said that he expected the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus to be used in the national immunization campaign starting mid-February.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was authorized by European Medicines Agency last week.

However, before being administered to the French population, the vaccine has to be approved by the country's High Authority of Health (HAS), which is expected to give its verdict later on Tuesday.

"I think they [first AstraZeneca vaccinations] will be around mid-February," Fischer told the France 2 news outlet, adding that there was no reason to expect that HAS will discard the vaccine.

France began its mass vaccination campaign on December 27, using two vaccines approved by the European and national health authorities, namely, the one developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, and another made by Moderna.