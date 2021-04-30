UrduPoint.com
French Vaccine Enthusiasm Rises To 69% - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Seven in ten people in France want to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus or already have, an Odoxa poll published Friday showed.

The pollster said 69% of 3,005 adults surveyed from April 13-19 were pro-vaccine, up 20 percentage points from November. Only 15% were categorically opposed to the idea.

The most densely populated regions of Ile-de-France around Paris and the French Riviera in the southeast were the most pro-vaccine (78% and 75%). They also have the highest share of senior citizens.

On the other hand, people living further north were the most vaccine-skeptic. Only 64% in Hauts-de-France and Normandy, regions with some of the youngest populations in France, said they wanted to be vaccinated.

