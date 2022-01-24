UrduPoint.com

French 'vaccine Pass' In Force For Leisure And Travel

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2022 | 05:58 PM

French 'vaccine pass' in force for leisure and travel

New rules came into force in France on Monday requiring people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter bars, restaurants, trains and planes, after a fierce fight over details of the law in parliament

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :New rules came into force in France on Monday requiring people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter bars, restaurants, trains and planes, after a fierce fight over details of the law in parliament.

A negative coronavirus test will no longer be enough to access leisure activities, some work events and long-distance travel.

The pass would "protect all those who host the public, because it prevents infections and allows them to stay open," Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told Franceinfo radio.

"Individual responsibility is the best protection against the virus," he added.

France is currently recording the highest daily infection rates of any major European country, with an average of 360,000 over the past week.

But outrage at President Emmanuel Macron's declaration early this month that he wanted to "piss off" the unvaccinated with restrictions until they accepted a shot slowed the vaccine pass law's passage through parliament.

The government had originally wanted to apply it from January 15.

Around 40,000 people turned out for anti-pass demonstrations this weekend according to interior ministry figures, down roughly 25 percent from the previous week.

"The more coercion is applied to my body, my freedom, the more my decision (not to be vaccinated) will be strengthened," an education worker who gave her name as Laurence told AFP at one march.

Opponents from left and right had criticised the bill as a new assault on civil liberties, especially a provision allowing bar or restaurant staff to check customers' identity documents to make sure they match the pass.

"We're used to quickly checking people's passes as they come in, the staff has got the knack and there's never been any problems," said Alain Deriot, manager of the Jour de Peche restaurant in northeastern city Lille.

"But I don't see myself doing identity checks, it's intrusive... we prefer to trust our customers," he added.

How France emerges from the current wave sparked by the Omicron variant is seen as crucial in April presidential elections, where Macron is widely expected to stand although he has yet to declare his candidacy.

Despite the high levels of cases, Prime Minister Jean Castex last week announced a timetable for lifting Covid restrictions in France from February 2.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Ministry Education Parliament France Lille January February March April All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

7 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

27 minutes ago
 SMEDA extends date for 'Growth-Stage Start-Up' gra ..

SMEDA extends date for 'Growth-Stage Start-Up' grants

2 minutes ago
 Dr. Shireen Mazari launches Human Rights Complaint ..

Dr. Shireen Mazari launches Human Rights Complaint Cell

2 minutes ago
 French Foreign Ministry Calls on Citizens in Ukrai ..

French Foreign Ministry Calls on Citizens in Ukraine to Exercise Caution

2 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Says Ireland Has No Reason to B ..

Russian Ambassador Says Ireland Has No Reason to Be Concerned About Upcoming Exe ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.