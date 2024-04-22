French Voice Singer Hospitalised With Bullet Wound
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 08:35 PM
A former winner of France's version of The Voice was in hospital on Monday after being shot in the chest, sources familiar with the case told AFP
Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A former winner of France's version of The Voice was in hospital on Monday after being shot in the chest, sources familiar with the case told AFP.
Singer Kendji Girac was found wounded after police were called to a traveller camp in Biscarrosse on France's southwestern coast.
Girac, who won The Voice in 2014 with a song written by his uncle, was admitted to hospital in Bordeaux but the injuries were not life-threatening, the sources, who asked not to be named, told AFP.
The 27-year-old, who has since sold millions of albums, told first responders he had accidentally shot himself while tinkering with a Colt 45 automatic pistol he had bought at a junk shop, one source said.
A Colt handgun was found without its magazine in a bush near the camp entrance, another source close to the investigation said.
A third source said police were not ruling anything out in their probe and had not immediately questioned Girac.
Police briefly locked down the scene of the shooting.
"This isn't a gangland shooting. It's an accident. He was playing with the thing and 'bam'," a man called Emilio, who said he was Girac's uncle, told AFP at the camp.
"We were quietly playing the guitar... An accident can happen at any time," said Emilio, who declined to give his surname.
Members of Girac's family went to Bordeaux's Haut-Leveque hospital but declined to speak to media.
A source close to the investigation and emergency services said the singer had never been in danger of dying from his wound, as had initially been reported, and that he was conscious when first responders arrived.
Girac is the stage name of Kendji Maille. His hits include "Color Gitano" and "Andalouse" (Andalucia) referencing his Catalan Roma heritage.
Recent Stories
UK Education delegation visits HEC
One arrested in injured condition after encounter with police: SSP Larkana
NA reaffirms Pakistan's relationship with Iran
Open Kachari held in Larkana
Stakeholders must work hard to achieve cotton sowing, production targets
NA passes motion to restore membership of two MNAs
WHO representative for Pakistan meets Health Minister
Landslide win for pro-China leader's party in Maldives vote
Kashmore police recover Mazda driver from robbers
Three died, 9 injured in Balakot road accident
CM inaugurates virtual women police station in PSCA
Chaos party coming to an end: Azma Bukhari
More Stories From World
-
Landslide win for pro-China leader's party in Maldives vote3 minutes ago
-
Germany and Britain move in on suspected Chinese spies2 minutes ago
-
Gaza man turns aid parachute into shelter2 minutes ago
-
Militants kidnap over 110 civilians in Mali1 hour ago
-
UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with 'China spying' offences2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China2 hours ago
-
Opening statements due at Trump's trial3 hours ago
-
PSG crush Lyon to stand on brink of Ligue 1 title3 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Puntacana Championship scores3 hours ago
-
Europe suffered record number of 'extreme heat stress' days in 2023: monitors3 hours ago
-
Special Forces for roads security in Qassim arrest an individual attempting to sell hashish and nar ..3 hours ago
-
Poland ready to host NATO nuclear weapons: president3 hours ago