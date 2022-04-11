French Voters Most Concerned About Purchasing Power - Poll

Purchasing power is a top priority for 58% of French voters, according to a poll conducted ahead of the first round of the presidential election in France

About 27% of voters are concerned about the issue of migration, the survey conducted by Ipsos - Sopra Steria for several leading media outlets says. Another important topics are health and environmental issues (26%), pensions (25%), crime (20%), social injustice (20%), and the Ukrainian conflict (15%), the poll, conducted on April 6-9 with 4,000 respondents, shows.

French voters are less concerned about the public debt, the protection of republican values, the school system, terrorism and the coronavirus, under 12% for each issue. Only 5% of the French are interested in pan-European problems.

The second round of the French presidential election will be held on April 24. According to preliminary data, incumbent president Emmanuel Macron and the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, have made it to the second round.