UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Waistlines Expand Under Virus Lockdown: Poll

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 08:19 PM

French waistlines expand under virus lockdown: poll

French women don't get fat, according to one bestselling book. But the nation which likes to look after its figure has piled on the pounds during the coronavirus lockdown, a survey showed Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :French women don't get fat, according to one bestselling book. But the nation which likes to look after its figure has piled on the Pounds during the coronavirus lockdown, a survey showed Wednesday.

More than half of French people, 57 percent in total, got fatter since confinement began on March 17, according to an Ifop poll, with many working from home and some not at all, and outdoors exercise strictly limited.

On average, the French gained 2.5 kilogrammes (5.5 pounds) each due to the imposed sedentary lifestyle and a steep rise in a practice generally frowned upon in France: snacking between meals.

With more time on their hands given the lack of a daily commute, 42 percent of respondents reported that pre-dinner cocktail snacks have become a more of a feature in their daily routine.

Women were more likely to put on weight (58 percent compared to 56 percent of men), but gained less than their male counterparts on average -- 2.

3 kilogrammes vs 2.7 kilogrammes, said the poll conducted among a nationally-representative sample of 3,045 people aged 18 and older.

Unemployed people and married couples with children were more affected by the broadening trend.

The poll also found that 42 percent of couples argued about cooking -- hardly surprising given that 71 percent of women living with a partner said they tasked with preparing the majority of meals.

Fifty-six percent polled said they intended to eat healthier once things go back go normal, but fewer than one in five thought they needed a full-on diet.

And it's not just waistlines that are increasing.

Last month, viewership data taken over a one-week period revealed that French people in lockdown spent nearly five hours per day in front of the television on average -- an hour and 17 minutes per day more than a year earlier.

Related Topics

France Married Male March Women TV All From Weight Fat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shamma bint Sultan promotes female leadership in w ..

1 hour ago

Cement despatches declined by 23.65% in April

2 minutes ago

Dr. Fehmida Mirza distributes cheques among athlet ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner seeks proposals from traders f ..

2 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Faisalabad launch crackdown ag ..

2 minutes ago

Sincere efforts on to combat cpronavirus pandemic: ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.