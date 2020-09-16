French watchdog finds no 'pressure' in charging ex-PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :France's judicial oversight body ruled Wednesday that there had been no undue influence on prosecutors to move fast in a fraud inquiry against former premier Francois Fillon, which cost him a shot at winning the 2017 presidential election.

Fillon, who claims to be the victim of a political hit job, was sentenced to five years in prison in June, with three years suspended, for orchestrating a fake job for his wife Penelope, who received a suspended three-year sentence.

She had received more than a million Euros in public funds over a 15-year period in a scandal that knocked the right wing candidate off what many considered an almost certain path to the presidency.

The pair were ordered to pay fines of 375,000 euros ($445,000) each.

Fillon was allowed to leave the courthouse a free man after the couple's lawyers said they would appeal.

Days before the judgment, the former head of France's Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) claimed she had been subjected to "pressure" and "very strict oversight" aimed at bringing charges quickly against Fillon.

The claims prompted President Emmanuel Macron to call for an inquiry.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Judiciary Council said that there had been no executive pressure on prosecutors and that the investigation was run in an "independent manner." "It does not appear that pressure was exerted on the magistrates of the general prosecutor's office or the financial prosecutor" by members of the government, the council wrote in a report presented to Macron on Tuesday and released publicly Wednesday.

"Penelopegate," as the affair was dubbed by French media, dealt a huge blow to Fillon's reputation as a stern budget steward just a few months before the first round of voting.

He maintained he was innocent and refused to step aside even after fraud charges were filed, but crashed out in the first round of voting, a humiliation for the French right that cleared the way for Macron's victory.