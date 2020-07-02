French watchdog reports drop in toxic diaper chemicals

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :France's consumer watchdog reported Thursday a marked decline in the number of toxic chemicals in disposable diapers, after warning last year that babies could be exposed to dangerously high levels from several producers.

The chemicals identified included dioxins and furans as well as aromatic compounds produced from oil, some of which are likely carcinogens, and formaldehyde, which has also been shown to cause cancer.

The DGCCRF consumer affairs agency said its latest tests had shown a "marked improvement" among 32 products evaluated, compared with results released in January 2019.

"No results showed levels above the health limits set for baby diaper exposure," it said.

Testing also found no traces of pesticide residues such as glyphosate, which was found in the initial testing.

However, three samples, including Pampers Premium Protection diapers, had formaldehyde levels still deemed too high.

Two others had worrisome levels of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) that have been linked to cancers as well as cardiovascular disease.

A Pampers executive, Antoine Giuntini, disputed the findings in an interview with the Parisien newspaper, saying its own internal and independent testing had not found any formaldehyde.

"This shows that the traces of formaldehyde did not come from our diapers but from somewhere else," he said.

Last year's report was described as the first of its kind, and prompted the French government to demand that manufacturers take steps to remove the chemicals.

"France is continuing to push for stricter regulation at the EU level in order to have strict framework for the presence of chemical compounds in baby diapers," the DGCCRF said Thursday.