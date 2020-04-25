UrduPoint.com
French Watchdog Warns About Use Of Trump-backed Virus Drug

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:03 PM

The French drugs agency warned doctors for a second time Saturday about using hydroxychloroquine, the drug championed by US President Donald Trump as a "game changer" in the fight against COVID-19, as the number of cases of worrying side effects continued to rise

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The French drugs agency warned doctors for a second time Saturday about using hydroxychloroquine, the drug championed by US President Donald Trump as a "game changer" in the fight against COVID-19, as the number of cases of worrying side effects continued to rise.

The agency, known by its initials ANSM, had already issued a "signal of vigilance" about the anti-malaria drug which is also used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

It said over half the 321 cases of "undesirable side-effects" from treatments being used against the coronavirus came from hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin, which is used with it.

ANSM said that overall since the beginning of the epidemic, serious side-effects had been reported in "80 percent of the cases".

It said all four deaths in French hospitals associated with side-effects from such treatments had been linked to hydroxychloroquine.

The use of the controversial combination has hit the headlines after the flamboyant French infectious diseases specialist Didier Raoult published two small studies showing that it could work against the virus, for which there is no known treatment.

But despite growing calls in France for the use of the drugs to be widened, other experts have remained highly sceptical of Professor Roault's claims, and have pointed to the danger of heart attacks.

