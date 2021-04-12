UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Water And Waste Companies Agree To Mega-merger

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 02:12 PM

French water and waste companies agree to mega-merger

The French water and waste-treatment conglomerate Veolia and its rival Suez announced Monday they had agreed on the terms of a merger to create a global champion in the sector

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The French water and waste-treatment conglomerate Veolia and its rival Suez announced Monday they had agreed on the terms of a merger to create a global champion in the sector.

After months of waging a battle in the media and the courts, Veolia finally won over Suez with an offer of 20.50 Euros per share, up from its original offer of 18 euros.

In a statement it said a shift of assets would create a Veolia with 37 billion euros in annual revenue to move forward the company's "plan to create a global champion of ecological transformation".

Veolia wants to become a global giant supplying power generation, waste management and water services to municipalities worldwide.

A new Suez would have 7 billion in annual revenues.

Veolia already bought 29.9 percent of Suez's capital in October.

Share prices in both companies jumped higher following the announcement, with Suez gaining 7.6 and Veolia rising 6.3 percent.

The blue-chip CAC 40 index in Paris was 0.2 percent lower in morning trading.

mch/rl/ach

Related Topics

Water Company Suez Paris October Media From Share Billion

Recent Stories

LHC directs NAB to inform Maryam Nawaz 10 days bef ..

10 minutes ago

Kremlin on Blinken's Claim About Russian Aggressio ..

3 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Has Not Recently Requested Talks With Pu ..

5 minutes ago

Zaheer, Wasim, Waqar express delight at PCB Hall o ..

22 minutes ago

Inconclusive Peru presidential vote amid deadly Co ..

5 minutes ago

Muslims Around World Begin Observing Holy Month of ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.