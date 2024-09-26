French Woman, 87, Killed In South Lebanon Blast: Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 09:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) An elderly French woman was killed this week when her home collapsed following an explosion in south Lebanon, France's foreign ministry said Thursday, as Israel presses a deadly air campaign against Hezbollah.
"We are sorry to announce the death on Monday of an 87-year-old fellow countrywoman in a village near the city of Tyre," the ministry said.
"The building where she lived collapsed following a large explosion nearby."
The ministry said it had received no other indications of French victims.
Israeli bombing of Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon has killed hundreds of people this week, while Hezbollah have retaliated with rocket barrages.
Israel on Thursday rejected a US-led push for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon, vowing to keep fighting Hezbollah.
Israeli strikes killed at least 558 people on Monday, according to the Lebanese health ministry.
It was by far the deadliest day of violence in Lebanon, not just in the latest escalation but since the 1975-1990 civil war.
According to the UN, Israel's bombardment of Lebanon had by Wednesday forced 90,000 people to flee their homes to safer areas elsewhere in the tiny Mediterranean country.
Recent Stories
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Netanyahu says has not responded to US-backed truce proposal for Lebanon5 minutes ago
-
More than 22,000 flee to Syria as Israel strikes Lebanon: Syria security sources25 minutes ago
-
Plane contrails: white fluffy contributors to global warming35 minutes ago
-
'Catastrophic' Hurricane Helene races towards Florida54 minutes ago
-
Top-ranked Sinner fights back to launch China Open title defence55 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz meets EU President Ursula55 minutes ago
-
46 people drown during Hindu festival in India: govt official4 hours ago
-
Japanese court acquits longest-serving death row prisoner4 hours ago
-
Air strikes in Khartoum as Sudan army attacks paramilitary positions5 hours ago
-
Fritz loses on day of shocks at Japan Open5 hours ago
-
Pope Francis deplores 're-emergence' of war, in Luxembourg visit5 hours ago
-
EU rejects Putin's 'reckless' nuclear weapon threat5 hours ago