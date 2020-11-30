French Writer Herve Le Tellier Wins Prestigious Annual Goncourt Prize

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) French writer Herve Le Tellier on Monday became the winner of the Goncourt 2020 prize with the novel "Anomaly."

The 2020 ceremony ” the first in history to be held online ” was broadcasted by the BFMTV media outlet. The award was given to 63-year-old Herve Le Tellier, a French writer and linguist, also known as the fourth president of the international literary group Oulipo.

The most prestigious award in literary France, the Goncourt Prize is given by the Goncourt Academy, a Paris-based organization created by French writer and publisher Edmond de Goncourt to promote French literature.

He bequeathed his fortune for the prize.

While including only a symbolic token sum of 10 Euros (nearly $12), the award gives the winner undisputed prestige.

Each of the ten members of the Goncourt academy has one vote to give to a book, while the organization's president has two. Le Tellier's "Anomaly" novel received eight votes.