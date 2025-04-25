Open Menu

French Youth Kills Student, Wounds Three, In School Knife Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 10:10 AM

French youth kills student, wounds three, in school knife attack

Nantes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A student killed a girl and wounded three other pupils in a stabbing spree on Thursday at a French private school that prompted demands for tighter security in classes after a series of attacks.

The youth -- whose identity has not been revealed but who had expressed an admiration for Adolf Hitler -- was overcome by teachers after staging attacks in several classrooms, witnesses said.

He was detained by police but hospitalised after a psychiatric examination. The suspect sent a rambling email to other students just before the attacks.

"The psychiatrist who examined the suspect concluded that his state of health is incompatible with the current police custody," Nantes prosecutor Antoine Leroy told reporters.

In the latest case to shock France, the assailant attacked fellow students with a knife at the Notre-Dame de Toutes-Aides grammar school in the western city of Nantes.

One of the three wounded, a girl, was said to be in critical condition.

President Emmanuel Macron, writing on X, said the courage of the teachers who floored the youth had prevented a higher toll.

"Through their intervention, teachers likely prevented other tragedies.

Their courage demands respect," he said.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou urged "an intensification of controls in and around schools" following the attack.

He called for a response to the "endemic violence" among some youths and demanded proposals to prevent further knife attacks. Bayrou said secure gates at all schools was a possibility.

AFP spoke with one student who gave an account of what happened.

"I was in the cafeteria with my friends and we were told that a high school pupil had stabbed students in several classrooms," she said, without giving her name.

"We were told not to leave the cafeteria for about 20 minutes and then we were confined to a gym."

She added the assailant "was known to be depressed, he said he loved Hitler".

The suspect sent a long email to other pupils in which he said "globalisation has transformed our system into a machine to decompose humanity". He advocated a "biological revolt" to facilitate a return to "the natural order of things, even if cruel" instead of "globalised ecocide".

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

50 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

1 hour ago
 PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

16 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

16 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

16 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

16 hours ago
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

16 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

17 hours ago
 Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

17 hours ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

17 hours ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World