French Youth Kills Student, Wounds Three, In School Knife Attack
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Nantes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A student killed a girl and wounded three other pupils in a stabbing spree on Thursday at a French private school that prompted demands for tighter security in classes after a series of attacks.
The youth -- whose identity has not been revealed but who had expressed an admiration for Adolf Hitler -- was overcome by teachers after staging attacks in several classrooms, witnesses said.
He was detained by police but hospitalised after a psychiatric examination. The suspect sent a rambling email to other students just before the attacks.
"The psychiatrist who examined the suspect concluded that his state of health is incompatible with the current police custody," Nantes prosecutor Antoine Leroy told reporters.
In the latest case to shock France, the assailant attacked fellow students with a knife at the Notre-Dame de Toutes-Aides grammar school in the western city of Nantes.
One of the three wounded, a girl, was said to be in critical condition.
President Emmanuel Macron, writing on X, said the courage of the teachers who floored the youth had prevented a higher toll.
"Through their intervention, teachers likely prevented other tragedies.
Their courage demands respect," he said.
Prime Minister Francois Bayrou urged "an intensification of controls in and around schools" following the attack.
He called for a response to the "endemic violence" among some youths and demanded proposals to prevent further knife attacks. Bayrou said secure gates at all schools was a possibility.
AFP spoke with one student who gave an account of what happened.
"I was in the cafeteria with my friends and we were told that a high school pupil had stabbed students in several classrooms," she said, without giving her name.
"We were told not to leave the cafeteria for about 20 minutes and then we were confined to a gym."
She added the assailant "was known to be depressed, he said he loved Hitler".
The suspect sent a long email to other pupils in which he said "globalisation has transformed our system into a machine to decompose humanity". He advocated a "biological revolt" to facilitate a return to "the natural order of things, even if cruel" instead of "globalised ecocide".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
More Stories From World
-
French youth kills student, wounds three, in school knife attack5 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mixed as China dispels Trump talk of tariff negotiations5 minutes ago
-
Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield15 minutes ago
-
Trump signs order to ramp up US deep-sea mining55 minutes ago
-
Ecuador's Correa vows to fight president 'head-on'2 hours ago
-
Russia's Lavrov says 'ready to reach a deal' on Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Nepal's long road to quake resilience2 hours ago
-
Marseille get their passports out to prepare Champions League return2 hours ago
-
EU chief says talks with UK PM could 'pave way' for defence pact8 hours ago
-
Swiatek survives Eala scare to start Madrid Open defence8 hours ago
-
Strike by weather forecasters grounds flights in Nigeria9 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table9 hours ago