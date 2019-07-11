Frenchman at heart of legal dispute dies after life support ends

A Frenchman at the centre of a bitter right-to-die legal feud that has raged for a decade passed away in hospital on Thursday after doctors removed his life support, his family said

Reims, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :A Frenchman at the centre of a bitter right-to-die legal feud that has raged for a decade passed away in hospital on Thursday after doctors removed his life support, his family said.

The legal battle over whether Vincent Lambert, 42, should die has divided the country as well as his own family, with his parents using every legal avenue to keep him alive but his wife and nephew insisting he must be allowed to die.

Doctors removed his hydration and nutrition tubes last week, following a final ruling by France's top appeals court.

"Vincent died at 8:24 am (0624 GMT) this morning," his nephew Francois Lambert told AFP, expressing his "relief after years of suffering for everyone".

"We were ready to let him go," he added, saying he had been notified about his uncle's death by the doctor treating him.

"It is not sad. It is rationality gaining the upper hand. This was a human being who was suffering and the various theatrical gestures did not mean much," he added.

Lambert was involved in a near-fatal car crash in 2008 that left him a quadriplegic with severe brain damage which doctors had long said was irreversible.

Left in a vegetative state, the question of whether to continue keeping him alive artificially triggered a years-long legal battle that raged in the highest courts in France and Europe.

On July 2, Dr Vincent Sanchez, head of palliative care at the University Hospital in the northern French city of Reims, had begun removing the life support mechanisms in a process which was completed by Wednesday evening.

Although his feeding and hydration tubes were removed, he was kept under "deep and continuous sedation".

Multiple medical assessments ordered by the courts over the years found that the former psychiatric nurse, who was poised to become a father shortly before his accident, had no chance of recovering.

Jean Paillot, a lawyer for Lambert's parents, said it was "now time for a moment of remembrance".

He told AFP that the parents, who had waged a high-profile campaign to keep their son alive, would respond when they felt ready.